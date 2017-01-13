Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Avoids arbitration
Kelly agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not made available. Kelly made the successful transition from starter to reliever last season and figures to occupy a mid-to-late-leverage role once again in 2017.
