Kelly (illness) allowed one walk in a scoreless ninth inning in Boston's 8-1 win over Baltimore on Tuesday.

Kelly, like several others in Boston's clubhouse, had been feeling the effects of the flu. Tuesday's performance was his first since last Friday. He's now firmly behind Matt Barnes in terms of the eighth-inning role and needs to post a few scoreless outings to get back in the good graces of manager John Farrell.