Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Flourishing in setup role

Kelly has a 1.07 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 33.2 innings this season.

The former starter hasn't allowed a run since April 30, a stretch of 20.1 innings in which he has given up only 13 hits. Kelly has 10 holds for the season, seven of which came in June as he shifted into the setup role for closer Craig Kimbrel, and should see consistent opportunities going forward in his current role.