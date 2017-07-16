Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Hoping for quick return
Kelly (hamstring) will continue to play catch and is hopeful to return from the 10-day disabled list in the near future, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
It's too early to determine if Kelly will be able to come off the DL when first eligible July 20, but it sounds like the hamstring strain isn't nearly as concerning as the one he suffered in 2014. Kelly has been quite solid in a setup role for the Red Sox this season, turning in a 1.49 ERA and 1.10 WHIP and gathering 11 holds over 36.1 innings.
