Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Lands on DL

Kelly was placed on the disabled list Saturday due to a left hamstring strain, The Boston Herald's Michael Silverman reports.

In a surprising move that seemingly came out of nowhere, the Red Sox put their eighth-inning man on the DL prior to Saturday's game against the Yankees. He hasn't pitched since prior to the All-Star break, so the team will backdate his placement retroactive to July 12, making him eligible to return next Sunday. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.