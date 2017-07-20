Red Sox's Joe Kelly: May toss bullpen this weekend

Kelly (hamstring) expects to throw a bullpen this weekend when the team travels to Los Angeles, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Kelly has been recovering from a left hamstring strain that has kept him off the mound since July 9. The reliever appears to be close to returning, and will likely be reevaluated by the club if he's able to complete a bullpen session at some point this weekend.

