Ockimey, 21, is batting .276/.393/.437 with eight home runs and 54 RBI through 83 games for High-A Salem.

Ockimey continues to show an eagle eye at the dish, as he is fourth in the Carolina League in walks. It is also encouraging to see him hitting well above the Mendoza Line after batting just .226 in 2016. Unfortunately, his raw power still hasn't quite translated to a plethora of home runs, which limits his upside.