Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Starting strong in Carolina League
Ockimey went 17-for-38 with five extra-base hits, 10 RBI and eight runs over 10 games for High-A Salem to earn Carolina League Player of the Week for April 6-16, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Ockimey had a severe first half-second half split at Low-A Greenville in 2016, finishing up with a slash line of .152/.291/.349 after the All-Star break. His start to 2017 is encouraging, but we'll need to see the first base prospect sustain over a full season.
