Rutledge (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL on Tuesday, WEEI's Evan Drellich reports.

Not only is he healthy, but Rutledge stands to get some legitimate playing time over the next week or two, as Pablo Sandoval (right knee sprain) was placed on the DL as a corresponding move. Rutledge has a career .262/.312/.397 slash line, and has never been a league average hitter in the big leagues. He will likely lose out on at-bats once Brock Holt (vertigo) returns from the DL, but for now, it seems Rutledge, Marco Hernandez and Steve Selsky are the team's only healthy options at third base.