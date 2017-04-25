Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Activated, in line for starts at third base
Rutledge (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL on Tuesday, WEEI's Evan Drellich reports.
Not only is he healthy, but Rutledge stands to get some legitimate playing time over the next week or two, as Pablo Sandoval (right knee sprain) was placed on the DL as a corresponding move. Rutledge has a career .262/.312/.397 slash line, and has never been a league average hitter in the big leagues. He will likely lose out on at-bats once Brock Holt (vertigo) returns from the DL, but for now, it seems Rutledge, Marco Hernandez and Steve Selsky are the team's only healthy options at third base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Transferred to Portland•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Will get exposure to many positions•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Begins rehab Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Rehab stint starts this week•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Aiming for rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Taking grounders•
-
Waiver Wire: Ready for Arroyo, Urias?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...