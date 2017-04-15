Rutledge (hamstring) will participate in baserunning drills Monday in hopes of beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Brian MacPherson of The Providence Journal reports.

Rutledge has been out since spring training with the ailment, but appears to be on the right track towards returning within the coming weeks. If all goes well for the infielder, he could be activated from the disabled list as early as next Friday. Upon his return, expect Rutledge to serve as a reserve infielder, primarily functioning in a third base platoon with Pablo Sandoval.