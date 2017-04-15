Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Aiming for rehab stint Tuesday
Rutledge (hamstring) will participate in baserunning drills Monday in hopes of beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Brian MacPherson of The Providence Journal reports.
Rutledge has been out since spring training with the ailment, but appears to be on the right track towards returning within the coming weeks. If all goes well for the infielder, he could be activated from the disabled list as early as next Friday. Upon his return, expect Rutledge to serve as a reserve infielder, primarily functioning in a third base platoon with Pablo Sandoval.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...