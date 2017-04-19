Rutledge (hamstring) went 1-for-3 while serving as the designated hitter for Triple-A Pawtucket in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment Wednesday.

The Red Sox have not given us an indication of how long Rutledge will need to be on rehab. Once he's ready, Rutledge is expected to be activated to Boston's roster.

