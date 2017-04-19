Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Begins rehab Tuesday
Rutledge (hamstring) went 1-for-3 while serving as the designated hitter for Triple-A Pawtucket in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment Wednesday.
The Red Sox have not given us an indication of how long Rutledge will need to be on rehab. Once he's ready, Rutledge is expected to be activated to Boston's roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Rehab stint starts this week•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Aiming for rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Taking grounders•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Officially moved to disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Set to open season on DL•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Strains hamstring•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...