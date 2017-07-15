Play

Rutledge (concussion) is gearing up for a rehab assignment, and could be ready to play in games by next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rutledge has been out since June 24 with a concussion as well as left hip soreness. If the third baseman is able to embark on a rehab assignment early on in the week, there's a chance that he could return by next weekend for Boston's series against the Angels. In the meantime, Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero have combined to man the hot corner.

