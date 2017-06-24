Rutledge was placed on the 7-day concussion DL on Saturday, MassLive.com reports.

Left hip soreness was cited as the reason for Rutledge's scratch Friday, and apparently he's also dealing with concussion symptoms. It's uncertain if he will need more than seven days. Tzu-Wei Lin was brought up Saturday to bolster the team's infield depth.

