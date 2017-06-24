Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Lands on concussion DL
Rutledge was placed on the 7-day concussion DL on Saturday, MassLive.com reports.
Left hip soreness was cited as the reason for Rutledge's scratch Friday, and apparently he's also dealing with concussion symptoms. It's uncertain if he will need more than seven days. Tzu-Wei Lin was brought up Saturday to bolster the team's infield depth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Sits for second consecutive day•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Back in starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Healthy, but on bench Tuesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...