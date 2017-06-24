Rutledge (hip) was moved to the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Rutledge was scratched from Friday's lineup due to the hip injury, and it appears it's serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. The Red Sox recalled Tzu-Wei Lin on Saturday to replace him on the 25-man roster.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories