Rutledge (hamstring) has started taking groundballs and will begin a rehabilitation assignment once he can start running the bases, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rutledge represents a possible right-handed platoon partner at third base for Pablo Sandoval who is hitting .133 and is 0-for-9 against left-handed pitchers. Manager John Farrell said it's too early to think about platooning Sandoval, but that could be because they don't currently have a bat to matchup against southpaws.