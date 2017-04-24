Rutledge (hamstring) was sent to Portland on Monday to finish his rehab assignment, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Rutledge has played four rehab games with Triple-A Pawtucket -- going 1-for-9 with a homer and a 3:3 BB:K -- but with the PawSox on an off-day Monday, Rutledge will head to Double-A Portland in an attempt to speed up his return to the majors. If Dustin Pedroia (knee) or Pablo Sandoval (knee) require a trip to the DL, Rutledge could serve as a replacement given he is fully healthy.