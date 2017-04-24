Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Transferred to Portland
Rutledge (hamstring) was sent to Portland on Monday to finish his rehab assignment, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Rutledge has played four rehab games with Triple-A Pawtucket -- going 1-for-9 with a homer and a 3:3 BB:K -- but with the PawSox on an off-day Monday, Rutledge will head to Double-A Portland in an attempt to speed up his return to the majors. If Dustin Pedroia (knee) or Pablo Sandoval (knee) require a trip to the DL, Rutledge could serve as a replacement given he is fully healthy.
