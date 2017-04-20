Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Will get exposure to many positions
Rutledge (hamstring) will get time at several positions while he's on rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Rutledge started his rehab assignment Tuesday, initially serving as the PawSox's designated hitter. His rehab stay will continue as the organization wants him to get defensive work at first base, third base and shortstop.
