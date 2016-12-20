Tobias was traded to the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Clay Buchholz, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A tenth-round draft pick back in 2015, Tobias certainly doesn't have anywhere near the prospect shine of other hitters in the rebuilt Phillies system, but his hitting stats certainly stood out during his time with Low-A Lakewood in 2016. The 24-year-old pieced together an .819 OPS thanks to 34 extra-base hits and a 7.5 percent walk rate. He experienced some struggles upon a promotion to High-A Clearwater in July, but a quick progression through the minor leagues is not out of the question if he continues to adapt to the more advanced pitchers in the minors.