Kendrick signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday that includes an invite to spring training, ESPN.com reports.

Kendrick was knocked around to the tune of a 6.32 ERA in 27 starts for the Rockies in 2015 and then failed to crack the Angels' roster at any point last year (4.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP at Triple-A Salt Lake). Chances are, Kendrick will once again serve as depth in the minors. Perhaps he will get a look with the big club eventually, but it would probably be as a long reliever and only if the bullpen is severely taxed and the Red Sox need someone to eat innings.