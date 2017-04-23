Hernandez started at second base in place of the injured Dustin Pedroia (knee) on Saturday and went 1-for-3 in a 4-2 loss to Baltimore, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez has started nine times this season and four of the past five games. The Red Sox coaching staff are developing more faith in the 23-year-old, who is hitting .290 while getting starts at second base, third base and shortstop. Manager John Farrell said Hernandez has shown the bat speed to handle quality pitching and needed defensive versatility. He'll be the primary backup at three positions while Brock Holt (vertigo) is on the 10-day disabled list.