Hernandez started at shortstop Friday in place of the injured Xander Bogaerts (thumb) and went 2-for-2 in a 2-0 loss to Baltimore.

Bogaerts entered Friday's game after Hernandez was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning, suggesting his run at shortstop should end Saturday, but an injury to Dustin Pedroia (knee) could have him starting at second base against the Orioles on Saturday night. Additionally, with Brock Holt (vertigo) landing on the 10-day disabled list, Hernandez becomes Boston's primary utility infielder.