Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Fills in at shortstop Friday
Hernandez started at shortstop Friday in place of the injured Xander Bogaerts (thumb) and went 2-for-2 in a 2-0 loss to Baltimore.
Bogaerts entered Friday's game after Hernandez was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning, suggesting his run at shortstop should end Saturday, but an injury to Dustin Pedroia (knee) could have him starting at second base against the Orioles on Saturday night. Additionally, with Brock Holt (vertigo) landing on the 10-day disabled list, Hernandez becomes Boston's primary utility infielder.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Starting at third base Monday•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Guarding hot corner Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Contributes to Sunday's win•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Starting on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Recalled by Red Sox•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...