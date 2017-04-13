Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Guarding hot corner Thursday
Hernandez is in the Red Sox lineup Thursday against the Pirates, batting seventh and playing third base, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
He fills in for Pablo Sandoval. Hernandez will squeeze out some at-bats around the infield while Boston shuffles its lineup with Jackie Bradley (knee) on the disabled list.
