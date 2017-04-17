Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Starting at third base Monday
Hernandez is in Monday's starting lineup at third base, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
With Rays left-hander Blake Snell on the bump, the Red Sox have opted to sit Pablo Sandoval, who is hitless in 10 at-bats against southpaws.
