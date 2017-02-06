Hernandez hit .286/.304/.421 in 133 at-bats over 36 games for TIgres del Licey of the Dominican Summer League.

Hernandez had three stints with Boston in 2017, hitting and defending well in a small sample size. He's been somewhat lost the last few years in what was an organization deep in prospects, but his versatility and "good-enough" bat puts him on the radar for a roster spot in 2017. He's a bit redundant to Brock Holt, but the duo would offer ultimate flexibility for manager John Farrell. If Farrell chooses to go that way, it would leave Boston thin in the area of a right-handed hitter off the bench, so it's not a lock Hernandez starts in Boston, but he clearly helped himself during his 40-game cameo in MLB.