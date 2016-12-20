Walden signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

The right-hander spent last season in the Twins organization, posting sub-3.00 ERA's with both their Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. Walden also exhibits good command of his offerings and keeps the ball in the park, although his lack of strikeouts keeps his ceiling fairly low even if he does manage to crack the major league roster at some point in 2017.