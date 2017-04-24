Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Could face disciplinary action
Barnes was ejected from Sunday's 6-2 win in Baltimore after a pitch that sailed up and in to Manny Machado, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports. The pitch was viewed as a retaliation for what Boston perceived as Machado's reckless slide into second base Friday that injured Dustin Pedroia (calf).
The Red Sox had been simmering since Friday, and we expected them to take revenge at some point, but it never happened Saturday. It wasn't until Sunday's eighth inning, in what could have been Machado's final at-bat of the series, that Boston retaliated. The ball sailed toward Machado's head, which is not typically how frontier justice is handled in baseball, and the Orioles third baseman was clearly displeased with its location. Making the situation somewhat bizarre was Pedroia who could be seen from Boston's dugout telling Machado that it was the team's decision to throw at him, not Pedroia's. At any rate, Barnes could be facing some disciplinary action.
