Barnes was suspended four games for intentionally throwing at Manny Machado, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Barnes will immediately appeal the suspension, so he won't have to sit out until a verdict is given. He'll likely have to miss a few games eventually, though the exact number should be known in the near future.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories