Barnes led Boston's bullpen with 62 appearances in 2016. He finished with a 4.05 ERA while striking out 71 and walking 31 in 66.2 innings.

Barnes had one really bad month, skewing his overall numbers, but he was entrusted in high-leverage situations, inheriting 51 runners (ninth in MLB) and stranded 40 of them. He should remain in a middle-relief role with stretches of set up work in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola