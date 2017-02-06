Barnes led Boston's bullpen with 62 appearances in 2016. He finished with a 4.05 ERA while striking out 71 and walking 31 in 66.2 innings.

Barnes had one really bad month, skewing his overall numbers, but he was entrusted in high-leverage situations, inheriting 51 runners (ninth in MLB) and stranded 40 of them. He should remain in a middle-relief role with stretches of set up work in 2017.