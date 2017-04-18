Barnes is expected to fill the closer role Tuesday after Craig Kimbrel pitched for a third straight day Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Barnes had been unavailable Monday after he pitched two straight games but should be available for duty Tuesday against the Blue Jays. While his spot as an eighth-inning reliever seemingly puts him in position to close Tuesday if needed, manager John Farrell is also a believer in matchups. With Kimbrel unavailable, Farrell could use left-handers for important ninth-inning outs. That means Robbie Ross or Robby Scott could also be in position for a save opportunity.