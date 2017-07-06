Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Mechanical adjustments working
Barnes cleaned up Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Texas with a perfect inning.
Barnes had lost himself during a recent road trip, walking six batters over 2.1 innings, which prompted him to adjust his mechanics, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The right-hander replaced a leg lift with a compact slide step to get his front leg to its proper landing spot. That tweak has helped Barnes pitch 5.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks over his last five appearances.
