Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Picks up second win Thursday
Barnes (2-0) worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless inning and earn the win in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh.
The win was the second in three outings for Barnes, who has been untouchable in the eighth-inning setup role. He's struck out seven and allowed four baserunners over 5.2 innings.
