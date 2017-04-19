Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Shaky in Tuesday's win
Barnes allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.
Boston's four-run lead entering the ninth turned out to be just enough to survive Barnes' third consecutive shaky outing. While the runs allowed Tuesday were the first blemish to Barnes' earned-run-average, he's avoided further damage by managing to work around six walks over 8.2 innings.
