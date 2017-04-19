Barnes allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Boston's four-run lead entering the ninth turned out to be just enough to survive Barnes' third consecutive shaky outing. While the runs allowed Tuesday were the first blemish to Barnes' earned-run-average, he's avoided further damage by managing to work around six walks over 8.2 innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories