Chavis (elbow) is active and has seven hits, including four home runs, in 15 at-bats at High-A Salem.

He hit the 7-day DL after sustaining a minor elbow injury, which is why he has only played in four games, but the 21-year-old third baseman has really made up for lost time. Injuries are the only reason Chavis has not advanced to Double-A at this stage in his minor-league career, but if he continues to abuse Carolina League pitching, he should receive a promotion sometime this summer.