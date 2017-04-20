Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Four HR in last two games
Chavis (elbow) is active and has seven hits, including four home runs, in 15 at-bats at High-A Salem.
He hit the 7-day DL after sustaining a minor elbow injury, which is why he has only played in four games, but the 21-year-old third baseman has really made up for lost time. Injuries are the only reason Chavis has not advanced to Double-A at this stage in his minor-league career, but if he continues to abuse Carolina League pitching, he should receive a promotion sometime this summer.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Hits 7-day disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Promoted to High-A•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Timing remains in issue•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: More selective hitter•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Activated for Low-A Greenville•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Surgery not necessary, timetable unknown•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...