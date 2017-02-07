Olt signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday, according to a post on Olt's Instagram account.

The Red Sox, who already grabbed Josh Rutledge in the Rule 5 draft, continue to bring in potential replacement options in the event Pablo Sandoval is not capable of handling full-time duty at third base. Olt has a career .168/.250/.330 slash line with a 37 percent strikeout rate in 400 big league plate appearances. He is a long shot to contribute in the majors this year.