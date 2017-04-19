Moreland went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Nobody in the majors has as many doubles as the 10 that Moreland has already hit. He only has a single homer and the counting stats are just alright so far, but Moreland is hitting .358 in the middle of a high-upside Boston lineup, which makes him an automatic start across a wide variety of fantasy formats.