Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Clubs 10th homer
Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Angels.
The veteran first baseman is turning in a serviceable fantasy campaign with a .266/.359/.463 slash line, 10 homers, 38 RBI and 37 runs. He's also heating up in June with four homers and an .871 OPS through 15 games this month.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Homers again Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Playing through toe fracture•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Back in action Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Lingering soreness from HBP•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...