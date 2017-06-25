Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to the Angels.

The veteran first baseman is turning in a serviceable fantasy campaign with a .266/.359/.463 slash line, 10 homers, 38 RBI and 37 runs. He's also heating up in June with four homers and an .871 OPS through 15 games this month.

