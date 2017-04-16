Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Drives in three in comeback victory
Moreland went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 7-5 comeback win over the Rays.
Moreland's two-run single off right-hander Xavier Cedeno in the seventh inning put the Red Sox ahead for good in this matchup. After opening the year hitless in 12 at-bats, Moreland has since gone 16-for-33 to raise his average to .356. The lefty slugger has nine doubles and a home run and is gaining serious consideration as a fantasy option at first base for a powerful offensive team.
