Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Gets day off Tuesday
Moreland is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Moreland has been blazing at the plate over the last week, hitting .333 with three home runs and four RBI, but will get a routine day off against southpaw Hector Santiago. Sam Travis fills in at first base.
