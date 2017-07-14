Play

Moreland is out of the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Southpaw Jordan Montgomery is on the rubber for the Yankees, so Sam Travis will draw the start at first base and bat seventh. Moreland, who finished the first half slashing .257/.348/.445 with 12 home runs, will likely be back in the starting nine Saturday, when right-hander Luis Severino takes the mound.

