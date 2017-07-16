Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hits bench for first game of twin bill
Moreland is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
The Yankees are bringing left-hander CC Sabathia to the hill in Game 1, so as was the case Friday when another southpaw in Jordan Montgomery started for the opposition, Moreland will find himself on the bench. Sam Travis picks up his second start in three games at first base and will bat fifth.
