Play

Moreland is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

The Yankees are bringing left-hander CC Sabathia to the hill in Game 1, so as was the case Friday when another southpaw in Jordan Montgomery started for the opposition, Moreland will find himself on the bench. Sam Travis picks up his second start in three games at first base and will bat fifth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast