Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hits his daily double
Moreland went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Boston's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
The double ran Moreland's streak to seven straight games with a two-base knock, a feat no other player in Red Sox history has accomplished. It should be noted that Boston's faced mostly right-handers with 29 of Moreland's 34 at-bats against them. The plan concocted when Moreland was acquired during the offseason was that he'd play first base against right-handers while Hanley Ramirez starts against lefties. That still could be the plan, but Moreland has earned a chance to play every day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Carries offense in Monday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Gets over chilly start•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hitting cleanup again•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Batting cleanup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Giving little value•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Good to go for Opening Day•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...