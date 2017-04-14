Moreland went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Boston's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The double ran Moreland's streak to seven straight games with a two-base knock, a feat no other player in Red Sox history has accomplished. It should be noted that Boston's faced mostly right-handers with 29 of Moreland's 34 at-bats against them. The plan concocted when Moreland was acquired during the offseason was that he'd play first base against right-handers while Hanley Ramirez starts against lefties. That still could be the plan, but Moreland has earned a chance to play every day.