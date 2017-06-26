Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Homers again Sunday
Moreland hit a solo home run Sunday against the Angels and finished 2-for-4.
Despite homering Saturday as well, Moreland entered Sunday 2-for-22 (.091) with seven strikeouts over his previous six games. Perhaps his power surge over the weekend can help him reverse this funk. On the bright side, he is hitting .270 with 11 home runs in 39 RBI this season, while being Boston's primary first baseman.
