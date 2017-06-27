Moreland went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over the Twins.

Moreland has now homered in three straight games, and he's up to a .275/.363/.490 slash line with 12 bombs, 41 RBI and 39 runs. Those numbers move the fantasy needle in most settings, and Moreland offers a respectable floor because of his consistent at-bats hitting in the heart of Boston's capable lineup.