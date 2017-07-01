Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out against lefty Saturday
Moreland is out of Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox are going with a righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Francisco Liriano, so Moreland heads to the bench while Sam Travis starts at first base and hits seventh. Moreland has just 41 at-bats against lefties this season compared to 224 against righties, so look for him to continue to sit most days against same-handed pitching.
