Moreland is out of the lineup Thursday against Toronto, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Moreland will once again take a seat in favor of Hanley Ramirez at first base. With southpaw Francisco Liriano on the mound for the Blue Jays, this move was to be expected, especially with Moreland's continual struggles at the plate. During the second half of the season, he is batting just 2-for-21 with nine strikeouts in seven games of action.