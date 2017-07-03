Moreland is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

For the second time in three games, Moreland will head to the bench as the Red Sox face a left-handed starter (Martin Perez). Sam Travis is starting at first base in his stead, something that will likely continue against most southpaws moving forward.

