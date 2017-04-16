Moreland went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Rays.

Moreland's first bomb of the season was one of only two runs the Red Sox posted in a narrow victory. After going 0-for-9 to start the season, he's now collected 14 hits over his last 33 at-bats to bring his average to .333. In addition, he's posted at least one extra-base hit in eight of his last nine games, and he's starting to earn trust as someone who should be carefully considered as a solid first base option in fantasy lineups.