Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Breaks out Friday
Betts went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 10-2 loss to the Rays on Friday.
Betts has started slow this season, possibly due to the flu, but he may be ready to heat up. Friday's double was his first extra-base hit and the RBI is his first of the season.
