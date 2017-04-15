Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Breaks out Friday

Betts went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 10-2 loss to the Rays on Friday.

Betts has started slow this season, possibly due to the flu, but he may be ready to heat up. Friday's double was his first extra-base hit and the RBI is his first of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories