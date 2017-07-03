Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Has historic game Sunday

Betts went 4-for-6 with two home runs and eight RBI in Sunday's 15-1 win over the Blue Jays.

By driving in eight runs, Betts tied a major-league record for a leadoff hitter. More important than Betts' place in baseball history, he's starting to heat up. Over the past seven games, he's 14-for-29 (.483) with six walks, 10 runs, three home runs and 11 RBI. With 15 homers and 15 stolen bases at the midway point of the season, Betts is pushing for his first 30-30 season.