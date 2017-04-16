Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Heating up with three more hits

Betts went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rays.

After a slow start possibly related to the flu, Betts is heating up. He had a four-hit performance Friday and now has his average up to .306 despite looking for his first home run and stolen base of the year. The young outfielder was likely a top-three fantasy pick in many leagues, and he should start filling out multiple categories soon enough.

